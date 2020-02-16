On Amit Shah's invite for dialogue, Shaheen Bagh protesters say will march to his house today

The protesters at Shaheen Bagh sit-in on Sunday are planning to take out a rally till Union Minister Amit Shah's New Delhi residence in response to his open invite for discussions on the amended citizenship law.

The rally from Shaheen Bagh — the epicenter of anti-CAA protests in Delhi — to Shah's residence will commence at 2 pm. "No representatives but everyone, who has a problem with CAA would be sharing their demands to Amit Shah," the protesters said.

However, Home Ministry officials told news agency PTI that they did not receive any request for an appointment to discuss issues related to anti-CAA protests

On Thursday, Shah said he was open to discussions with anyone, including protesters at Shaheen Bagh, but that any conversation would take place on merit. Speaking at the Times Now summit, Shah said: "I want to say that they (Shaheen Bagh protesters) should ask for time from my office. Within three days I will give time. I have said I will meet anyone, but nobody wants to discuss."

Earlier, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had also said the government is ready to talk to protesters of Shaheen Bagh "but then it should be in a structured form".

Shaheen Bagh protesters have contested that though they are willing to have a dialogue, the onus is on the government to call them for talks. "We are ready to meet the Home Minister. But he should make it clear how many people he wants to meet," PTI quoted Syed Ahmed Taseer, one of the protesters, as saying.

Mehrunnisa, who has been a regular at the protest, said the protesters would march to the Home Minister's residence on Sunday. "We would ask him to withdraw CAA-NRC-NPR," she said, adding that the protest would continue till their demand was met.

In protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act that guarantees citizenship to Non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014, protesters in Shaheen Bagh, mainly women, have been holding an indefinite sit-in protest since December 15, demanding the law be repealed. The protesters have also demanded the National Population Register (NPR) exercise be immediately stopped and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) cancelled.

While the BJP leadership has maintained there have been no discussion on a nation-wide NRC, Shah has made it clear the government won't budge on the CAA.

(Inputs from The Indian Express)