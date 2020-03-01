Non-subsidised LPG price reduced by `53

New Delhi: The government has reduced the price of non-subsidised domestic gas cylinders on March 1. Prices of LPG cylinder have been decreased by Rs 53 for 14.2 kg cylinder in Mumbai and Delhi, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

Simultaneously, a 19-kg cylinder has also become cheaper by Rs 84.50. In the national capital, Rs 858.50 cylinder will now be available for Rs 805.50.

Earlier, between August 2019 and February 2020, the LPG prices saw a hike of around 50 per cent in six revision. According to the website of IOC, the price of 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai will be Rs 805.50 , Rs 776.50, Rs 839.50 and Rs 826, respectively in March 2020. Whereas, a 19-kg commercial cylinder will be sold at Rs 1,381 in Delhi. And, in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, the revised prices commercial cylinders are Rs 1,331, Rs 1,450 and Rs 1501, respectively from Sunday.

On the first date of every month, there is a change in the price of LPG cylinders in the country. However, in February 2020, the LPG rates were revised on 12th of the month.

Last month, the price of non-subsidised cooking gas cylinders were increased by about Rs 150. In all metros, the price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder without subsidy was increased from Rs 144.50 to Rs 149.