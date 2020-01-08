Muzaffarpur shelter home case: No murder, all 35 children were found to be alive, CBI tells SC

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the Supreme Court that all the 35 children who were alleged to have been murdered in the Muzaffarpur shelter home were traced and found to be alive, PTI reported. "No evidence of the murder of children found in Muzaffarpur's shelter home," said the CBI Wednesday.

According to PTI, the probe agency also told the top court that two skeletons were recovered but forensic investigations established them to be of a woman and a man.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde accepted the status report of the CBI and allowed two officers to be relieved from the investigation team.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the probe agency, said the investigation was done on rape and sexual assault allegation of children and charge sheets have been filed before courts concerned.

He said the CBI has investigated cases of 17 shelter homes in Bihar and the chargesheet has been filed in 13 of them while in four cases the preliminary inquiry was conducted and later closed as no evidence was found.

On January 3, Deputy Inspector General Abhay Singh, who was leading the probe into the sexual assault on minor girls at the shelter home, was brought to the Economic Offences Wing in Delhi from the Special Crime Branch in Kolkata.

(Inputs from The Indian Express)