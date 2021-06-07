No Cabinet expansion in UP now, no rift between CM & PM: Radha Mohan

Lucknow: BJP national vice-president Radha Mohan Singh on Sunday dismissed the possibility of an imminent Cabinet reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh and shot down the speculation over a rift between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Singh, the party's in-charge in UP, also junked talks over the possibilities of a change in the party or the government leadership in the state, asserting that both are working fine.

Singh made the rebuttals while talking to reporters after his meeting with Governor Anandiben Patel, which he described as a personal one.

Asked about a TV news channel report claiming an imminent Cabinet expansion in UP, Singh said, "No expansion is going to take place now. Everyone is focussed on the election of zila panchayat chairpersons.

When it takes place, it will be known, he added.

The reports appearing in newspapers and news channels do not make any sense, he quipped.

Singh also junked reports on the alleged rift between Modi and Adityanath, describing the CM as the most "competent person to fulfil PM's dream.

"If you look at newspapers, you will see that Modi Ji was the first to greet Yogij Ji (on birthday). In fact, we are of the view that Yogi Ji is the most competent person to fulfil the dreams of Modi Ji," he said.

The BJP vice president also discounted reports on likely changes in the party or the government leadership in UP, terming them as a figment of imagination.