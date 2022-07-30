NMC gives relaxation to medical graduates from Ukraine, China
New Delhi: Final year students who returned to India due to Covid and Russia-Ukraine war and got degrees from their institutes on or before June 30, 2022, will be allowed for Foreign Medical Graduate exam, the National Medical Commission said Friday.
Upon qualifying the Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) exam, they will be required to undergo a Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) for two years instead of the existing one year, the NMC said in a public notice.
The foreign medical graduates will be eligible to get registration only after completing the two-year CRMI, it said adding the relaxation granted to the foreign medical students is a "one-time measure" and shall not be treated as "precedence in the future".
"In pursuance to the order passed by the Supreme Court on April 29, it is informed that the Indian students who were in the last year of their undergraduate medicine course (had to leave their foreign medical institute and return to India due to COVID-19, Russia -Ukraine war etc) and have subsequently completed their studies as also have been granted a certificate of completion of the course by their respective institute, on or before June 30, 2022, shall be permitted to appear in FMG exam," the notice said. "Thereafter, upon qualifying the FMG examination, such foreign medical graduates are required to undergo CRMI for a period of two years to make up for the clinical training which could not be physically attended by them during the undergraduate medicine course in the foreign institute as also to familiarise them with the practice of medicine under Indian conditions," the notice said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Slip of tongue': Adhir tenders written apology to Prez Murmu29 July 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Delhi Court convicts former Coal Secretary H C Gupta and others29 July 2022 7:34 PM GMT
SC dismisses review plea against OROP judgment29 July 2022 7:33 PM GMT
'Reforms in every sphere make greater space for people, freedom'29 July 2022 7:32 PM GMT
Smriti Irani's defamation suit: HC asks Cong leaders to remove social...29 July 2022 7:31 PM GMT