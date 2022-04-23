Nitish received by Tejashwi, Rabri at RJD leaders' Iftar, greeted by Chirag who touches his feet

Patna: An Iftar feast hosted at the residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi here on Friday turned out to be an occasion for huge political optics.



Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who lives just across the road, walked down with a posse of his personal and security staff, leaving spectators to dig their memories to recall when was the last time the JD(U) leader had visited the residence of his predecessor in power, who happens to be the wife of his arch rival, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

Political acrimony gave way to social niceties as all members of Rabri Devi's family, including her son and party heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, accorded a warm welcome to the chief minister.

Once Kumar took his seat, Chirag Paswan, who had arrived a little earlier, greeted him by touching his feet. Those who might have been taken in by Chirag's relentless attacks on the JD(U) leader, an old associate of his late father Ram Vilas Paswan, could hardly believe their eyes.

Chirag's rebellion ahead of the 2020 assembly polls has been singularly blamed by the JD(U) for its losses at the hustings.

Paswan junior has been relentless in his attacks on the CM, his own political isolation notwithstanding.

But it remained an occasion for bonhomie that belied the political equations normally on display in Bihar. Kumar partook of the delicacies on offer, seated alongside Prasad's maverick elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, in a gesture of avuncular forgiveness for the latter's many personal jibes.

Seated at a close distance were other members of Prasad's family, including eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti. The RJD supremo's progenies may not be on the best of terms with each other but for the time being, they seemed to have left all behind.

With the release of their ailed and ageing father from jail still not in sight, the siblings were clearly drawing some comfort in the company of Kumar whom they have all called chacha (uncle).

Predictably, the social media was busy speculating if this was a sign of yet another political volte-face by Kumar. The chief minister's presence at Tej Pratap Yadav's wedding a few years ago, when he was photographed hugging Prasad warmly, had led to similar predictions which, however, did not turn out to be correct.

Be that as it may, Kumar, who hosted an Iftar himself last week and has been making it a point to attend similar feasts organised by political peers, seems to have sent out a message loud and clear.

His old ties with the BJP notwithstanding, the Bihar CM has kept the politics of Hindutva at an arm's distance and his gesture, less than 24 hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to the state, could not have been more loaded with meaning.