Nitish creates flutter with "last election" remark at poll rally

Dhamdaha: Bihar Chief Mininster Nitish Kumar created a flutter on Thursday when he declared the assembly polls under way in the state were his "last".

"Today is the last day (of campaign for the final phase of assembly election). Polling will take place the day after tomorrow. This is my last election," he told an election rally here in Purnea district in the dying moments of electioneering.

Tejashwi Yadav, the opposition Grand Alliance's chief ministerial contender, has often claimed Kumar was "tired".

The 69-year-old leader has ruled the state for nearly 15 years and served as a union minister quite a few times.

Nitish Kumar, who is seeking a fourth straight term in office, urged the electors to vote the NDA to power yet again.

"All's well that ends well," he said.

Electioneering for the third and final phase of poll for 78 seats of the 243-member Bihar assembly ended Thursday evening.

The polling will take place on November 7 and votes will be counted on November 10.



