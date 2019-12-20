Nitish asserts NRC will not be implemented in Bihar
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday asserted that National Register for Citizens will not be implemented in the state, putting at rest speculations raised by his JD(U)s support to the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Kumar made this clear in a terse reply to queries from journalists who had sought his response on the proposed country-wide implementation of NRC, including Bihar, as stated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the floor of the Parliament.
Kaahe ka NRC? Bilkul laagu nahin hoga (NRC, what for? Will not at all be implemented), Kumar quipped as he sauntered towards his vehicle waving at the media persons who had gathered at a function here seeking to know his stand on the issue that has triggered nation-wide tensions and protests.
(Image from - indianexpress.com)
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Anti-CAA protesters gather at India Gate20 Dec 2019 12:45 PM GMT
Pinaka missile test-fired off Odisha coast20 Dec 2019 12:27 PM GMT
Earthquake In Delhi And Nearby Areas, Tremors Felt For...20 Dec 2019 12:15 PM GMT
Onida launches Fire TV Edition on Amazon India20 Dec 2019 12:10 PM GMT
BJP thought Indians peace-loving, imposed one agenda after...20 Dec 2019 12:07 PM GMT