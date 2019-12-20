Nitish asserts NRC will not be implemented in Bihar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday asserted that National Register for Citizens will not be implemented in the state, putting at rest speculations raised by his JD(U)s support to the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Kumar made this clear in a terse reply to queries from journalists who had sought his response on the proposed country-wide implementation of NRC, including Bihar, as stated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the floor of the Parliament.

Kaahe ka NRC? Bilkul laagu nahin hoga (NRC, what for? Will not at all be implemented), Kumar quipped as he sauntered towards his vehicle waving at the media persons who had gathered at a function here seeking to know his stand on the issue that has triggered nation-wide tensions and protests.





(Image from - indianexpress.com)