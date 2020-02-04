Nirbhaya case: HC order on Wednesday on Centre's plea against stay on convicts' hanging

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will on Wednesday pronounce order on the Centre's plea challenging stay on execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.



Justice Suresh Kumar Kait had on February 2 reserved order on the Centre's plea after holding special hearing on Saturday and Sunday.

The Centre and the Delhi government has challenged the trial court's January 31 order staying "till further orders" the execution of all the four convicts in the case -- Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31), who are lodged in Tihar Jail.