Nirbhaya case: Delhi HC reserves judgment

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Sunday reserved its verdict on the Centre's plea challenging stay on the execution of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case. Justice Suresh Kait said it will pass an order after all the parties concluded their arguments. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Sunday told the Delhi High Court that there is a deliberate, calculated and well thought of design by the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case convicts to "frustrate mandate of law" by getting their execution delayed.