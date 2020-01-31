Millennium Post
Nirbhaya case: Delhi court postpones execution of death warrants till further order

Nirbhaya case: Delhi court postpones execution of death warrants till further order

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday postponed execution of death warrants of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case till further order.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana passed the order on plea by the convicts seeking a stay on their execution on February 1.

PTI

