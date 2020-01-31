Nirbhaya case: Convict Pawan moves SC, seeks review of order dismissing juvenility claim
New Delhi: One of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, Pawan Gupta, on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking review of its verdict which dismissed his plea claiming to be a juvenile at the time of commission of the offence.
On January 20, the apex court had rejected the plea by Pawan who had challenged the Delhi High Court's order dismissing his juvenility claim.
Advocate A P Singh, who is representing Pawan in the case, said he has filed a petition on his behalf seeking review of the top court's January 20 order on Friday.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
New food court at Sealdah railway station31 Jan 2020 9:45 AM GMT
Delhi polls internal matter of India, will not tolerate...31 Jan 2020 9:43 AM GMT
BJP against Delhi's migrants: Sanjay Singh31 Jan 2020 9:41 AM GMT
Coronavirus outbreak declared global health emergency as...31 Jan 2020 9:37 AM GMT
Kunal Kamra hails IndiGo captain Rohit Mateti who said...31 Jan 2020 9:35 AM GMT