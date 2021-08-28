Night curfew in Kerala from next week, says Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 28 (PTI) The Kerala government on Saturday declared that night curfew would be enforced in the state from next week to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



A review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to impose night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM from next week.



"In areas where the weekly infection population ratio is above seven per cent, the government has decided to implement a lockdown. From next week, there will be night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM. Night curfew has already been issued for tomorrow," Vijayan said at a press conference here. Fresh COVID-19 cases crossed the 30,000 mark for the fourth consecutive day in the state on Saturday. Since July 27, when restrictions were relaxed in the state for a few days on account of two festivals, the state has been logging more than or close to 20,000 case almost every day.

