NIA arrests seventh person in connection with Udaipur tailor's killing
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a seventh person, identified as Farhad Mohammad Sheikh, in connection with the brutal killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur last month, a spokesperson said on Sunday.
The spokesperson said Sheikh, alias Babla, was arrested on Saturday evening.
He was a "close criminal associate" of Riaz Akhtari, one of the two main accused, and took an active part in the conspiracy to kill the tailor, the spokesperson said.
Kanhaiya Lal was killed with a cleaver inside his tailoring shop on June 28.
The gruesome attack by Riaz Akhtari on the tailor was recorded on a phone by Ghouse Mohammad, and the video was posted online. They said in a video later that they hacked Lal to death to avenge an alleged insult to Islam.
The duo were arrested within hours of the killing. Four more persons were arrested subsequently.
