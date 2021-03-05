NCB files charge-sheet in drugs case related to Sushant death

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday filed a charge-sheet before a special court here in its drugs angle case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year.

The over 12,000-page charge-sheet has named 33 accused, including actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. The voluminous document has statements of over 200 witnesses.

The NCB began probing the alleged use of drugs in some quarters in Bollywood after the death of Rajput (34) in June last year.

The central agency started its probe on the basis of some WhatsApp chats having reference to drugs.

The NCB had arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some staff members of Rajput and a few others under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Rhea Chakraborty, Showik and some other accused are currently out on bail.



