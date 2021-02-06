NC, JKAP welcome move to restore high-speed 4G mobile internet services in J-K

Jammu: Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and J&K Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the restoration of 4G internet mobile services in the Union Territory.



National Conference vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also welcomed the development as "better late than never" in his reaction, shortly after the LG's administration announced restoration of the 4G mobile internet services in entire J&K after an over 18-month long suspension.

"I thank the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji and HM @AmitShah Ji for acceding to our request and restoring 4G services in the entire J&K UT. The move will fulfil the aspirations of the people, particularly the youth," the office of LG J&K said in a tweet.

The restoration of the 4G internet services in the entire J&K comes close on the heels of a four-day visit of Manoj Sinha to the Union Capital where he met the Union Home Minister and top officials in the central government.

"4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019 all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never," tweeted Abdullah in his first reaction to the news.

In a tweet on the official twitter handle of J&K Apni Party, its president Altaf Bukhari also extended gratitude to the Prime Minister for restoring the 4G mobile internet services.

Terming it as a "positive development" for students and the youth of J&K, Bukhari thanked the Prime Minister for fulfilling this demand of the people of J&K.