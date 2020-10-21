Nation will never forget sacrifices made by police personnel in line of duty: Naidu

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said the nation will never forget the sacrifices made by police personnel in the line of duty.



"On Police Commemoration Day today, I pay my homage to all police personnel, who had laid down their lives in the line of duty," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

The day is observed to pay homage to 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in an ambush by Chinese troops in 1959 in Ladakh's Hot Spring area.

"The nation is ever grateful to them for their sacrifice, valour & commitment," Naidu said.