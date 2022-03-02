Mumbai cops summon Union minister Narayan Rane, his MLA son for 'defaming' Disha Salian, her kin

Mumbai: Mumbai police have summoned Union minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane to record their statements in connection with a case against them for allegedly defaming the family members of late Disha Salian, former manager of deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on various media platforms, an official said on Wednesday.

The police have issued notices against the BJP minister and his son under section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), asking them to appear for recording their statements, he said.

According to the notice, Nitesh Rane has been asked to appear before the police official, who is probing the case, on March 3 and his father Narayan Rane on March 4, he said.

Last Saturday, Malvani police had registered an FIR against the father-son duo for allegedly making defamatory remarks and spreading false information about Salian's death.

Salian had allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise in suburban Malad on June 8, 2020, six days before Rajput (34) was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra.

According to the FIR, the remarks were made by the Union minister on February 19 in a press conference, where his son Nitesh Rane was also present. During the press conference, the minister had made certain claims regarding Salian's death.

The FIR had been registered on the complaint lodged by Disha's mother Vasanti Salian after she approached the Maharashtra State Women's Commission (MSWC) demanding action against Narayan Rane, Nitesh Rane and others for defaming the Salian family on various media platforms.

The MSCW had asked police to block the social media accounts spreading false information about the death of Disha Salian, and also sought action against the Ranes, following which an FIR was registered, the police official said.



