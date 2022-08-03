MP: Seven killed, several injured in two road accidents
Dhar/Satna (MP): Seven persons were killed and as many others injured in two road accidents in Dhar and Satna districts of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.
Both the accidents took place on Tuesday, they said.
Four persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a car near Dehri village, around 90 kms from Dhar district headquarters, under Bag police station limits on Tuesday night, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dilip Singh Bilwal said.
All four victims, who were aged between 25 and 49 years, died on the spot, he said.
"After hitting the motorcycle, the car overturned," he said, adding that its driver fled after leaving the vehicle on the spot.
In Satna district, three women were killed when a jeep overturned into a canal near village Khairhani, some 70 kms from the district headquarters, in the afternoon, said Ramnagar Police Station in-charge Rohit Yadav.
Seven other persons travelling in the same vehicle suffered injuries and were admitted to different hospitals, he said.
Three of the seriously injured were referred to Rewa for treatment, he said.
