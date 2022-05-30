Moosewala killing: Punjab Police detains 5 persons from Dehradun
Dehradun: The Punjab Police on Monday detained five men here in connection with the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala a day before, officials said.
They were picked up from the Shimla bypass area here and taken to Punjab for interrogation, a police official said on condition of anonymity.
Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after his security cover was withdrawn by the state government.
The five persons were picked up over suspicion of having links with the case, the official said.
The five men were returning from Hemkund Sahib, a Himalayan Sikh shrine located in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, the official said.
The Punjab Police will now ascertain the role played by them in the singer's murder, the official added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Moosewala killing: Punjab Police detains 5 persons from Dehradun30 May 2022 1:00 PM GMT
1993 Mumbai serial blasts case: 4 accused held from Guj sent to...30 May 2022 12:55 PM GMT
Gyanvapi mosque case: Court hears arguments from Muslim side, next...30 May 2022 12:50 PM GMT
Shruti Sharma tops civil services exam, women bag first three ranks30 May 2022 12:45 PM GMT
RCP does not need to resign as minister right now: Nitish30 May 2022 12:45 PM GMT