Moosewala murder: Punjab Police makes first arrest
Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Tuesday made its first arrest in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, two days after the Punjabi singer was shot dead in Mansa district.
A police official said Manpreet Singh has been arrested was produced before a court, which sent him to police custody for five days, said an official.
Famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Sunday, a day after the state government pruned his security cover.
