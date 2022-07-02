Monsoon has covered entire country: IMD
New Delhi: Southwest monsoon has covered the entire country as it brought seasonal rains to Gujarat and Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.
"Southwest monsoon has covered the entire country on Saturday, six days before the normal date of July 8," the weather office said.
The southwest monsoon had its onset over Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of the normal date of June 1.
However, the progress of southwest monsoon, crucial to the farm-based economy, has been sluggish with the country reporting rainfall deficit of eight per cent.
Weather scientists expect the monsoon to pick up pace in the coming months and have predicted well distributed rainfall in July.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Capt Amarinder Singh to merge party with BJP, claims saffron party...2 July 2022 7:45 AM GMT
RSS chief arrives in Rajasthan ahead of org's week-long meet2 July 2022 7:44 AM GMT
Shop owner in Amravati likely killed for post supporting Nupur Sharma2 July 2022 7:40 AM GMT
Delhi Police produces Mohammed Zubair before court, seeks 14-day...2 July 2022 6:30 AM GMT
Punjab DGP Bhawra applies for leave after seeking central deputation2 July 2022 6:18 AM GMT