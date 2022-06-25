"Modiji Endured Silently For 19 Years": Amit Shah On Gujarat Riots Ruling

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "endured false allegations" linked to the 2002 Gujarat riots silently for 19 years because the legal process was on, a day after the Supreme Court confirmed the then Chief Minister's exoneration.

"Modi ji endured false charges in silence for 19 years, nobody did a dharna," Mr Shah told news agency ANI in an interview, taking a swipe at the Congress which has been demonstrating for days over the interrogation of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case.

(Inputs from NDTV.com)