"Modiji Endured Silently For 19 Years": Amit Shah On Gujarat Riots Ruling
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "endured false allegations" linked to the 2002 Gujarat riots silently for 19 years because the legal process was on, a day after the Supreme Court confirmed the then Chief Minister's exoneration.
"Modi ji endured false charges in silence for 19 years, nobody did a dharna," Mr Shah told news agency ANI in an interview, taking a swipe at the Congress which has been demonstrating for days over the interrogation of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case.
(Inputs from NDTV.com)
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Inflation sparks global wave of protests for higher pay, aid25 Jun 2022 9:22 AM GMT
Man falls from 7th floor of hospital, seriously injured25 Jun 2022 9:21 AM GMT
Amid Maha crisis, Uddhav chairs Shiv Sena's national executive meet25 Jun 2022 9:18 AM GMT
Maha: Sena workers vandalise rebel MLA's office in Pune25 Jun 2022 8:04 AM GMT
'Modiji Endured Silently For 19 Years': Amit Shah On Gujarat Riots...25 Jun 2022 8:00 AM GMT