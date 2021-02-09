Modi speaks to Biden; leaders look forward to further peace, security

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to US President Joe Biden on Monday and discussed a host of regional issues and their shared priorities, with both leaders looking forward to consolidating strategic partnerships to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

This was their first conversation after Biden assumed office last month.

In a tweet, Modi said he conveyed his best wishes to the US President, and the two leaders agreed to further their cooperation against climate change.

"President Biden & I are committed to a rules-based order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace & security in Indo-Pacific region and beyond," Modi tweeted.