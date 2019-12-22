Modi, Shah 'destroyed' future of country's youth; 'hiding behind hate' to escape anger: Rahul
New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have "destroyed" the future of the country's youth and are "hiding behind hate" to escape their anger over lack of jobs and state of economy.
Gandhi said they can only be defeated by responding with love towards every Indian.
His attack came as Modi, at a rally in Delhi, hit out at rival parties, accusing them of trying to spread falsehood over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens by inciting minorities and poor.
"Dear Youth of India, Modi & Shah have destroyed your future. They can't face your anger over the lack of jobs and damage they've done to the economy. That's why they are dividing our beloved India and hiding behind hate.
"We can only defeat them by responding with love towards every Indian," Gandhi said on Twitter.
(image from newindianexpress.com)
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Mumbai: Fake call centre conning US nationals busted, 522 Dec 2019 12:43 PM GMT
All great cinema is crime genre: Anurag Kashyap22 Dec 2019 10:10 AM GMT
Fearless access to chancellor by varsities compromised: WB...22 Dec 2019 10:08 AM GMT
India win toss, opt to bowl in series deciding third ODI...22 Dec 2019 10:04 AM GMT
Citizenship law, NRC have nothing to do with Indian...22 Dec 2019 10:00 AM GMT