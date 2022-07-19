Modi govt on privatisation spree, Congress will oppose 'bank sale bill': Jairam Ramesh
New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of being on a "privatisation spree" and said it will oppose the "bank sale bill".
Party leader Jairam Ramesh said public sector banks must be equipped to face competition and selling them to a chosen few will prove disastrous.
"Today, 53 years ago, banks were nationalised. It was a transformational change. Now, Modi Sarkar is on a privatisation spree. Public sector banks must be equipped to face competition, but selling them off to a chosen few will be disastrous! Congress will oppose the Bank Sale Bill," Ramesh said on Twitter.
