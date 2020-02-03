Modi govt has failed 'miserably' to create jobs: Rahul Gandhi
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted the government over the issue of unemployment, saying it has "failed miserably" to generate jobs for the youth of the country.
He said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should not be afraid of answering questions raised by him on behalf of the youth, to whom the government is answerable.
"Finance Minister, don't be scared of my questions. I am asking these questions on behalf of the youth of the country, to answer whom is your responsibility," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
"The youth of the country want employment and your government has failed miserably to provide them the same," he said.
The Congress leader used the hashtag "JawaabDoMantriJi" to put across his point.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
BJP leader mounts veiled attack on Yogi over murder3 Feb 2020 10:03 AM GMT
Not much difference between anarchist and terrorist:...3 Feb 2020 10:01 AM GMT
NIA raids underway in valley, Davinder's house searched...3 Feb 2020 8:23 AM GMT
Will expose Goa government's 'corruption': Sardesai3 Feb 2020 8:07 AM GMT
Delhi HC dismisses plea against AAP leader3 Feb 2020 7:53 AM GMT