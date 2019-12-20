Mobile internet ban lifted in Assam
Guwahati: Mobile internet services resumed in Assam on Friday, ten days after it was snapped in the wake of violent protests over the new citizenship law.
A senior official of private telecom operator Airtel said the ban was lifted from 9 am on Friday.
"As we did not received any fresh order to continue with the blackout, we have lifted the ban from 9 am," he said.
The state government had said that mobile internet services in the state would be restored from Friday though the Gauhati High Court had ordered restoration of the service by 5 pm on Thursday.
Broadband services have already resumed in Assam.
