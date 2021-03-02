Mo-Shah's negative propaganda busted, says Amit Mitra





Kolkata: Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for their negative propaganda on investment in Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday stated that banks lending worth Rs 63,000 crore for investment in the medium and small industry from April 2020 to January 2021 with the support of the state government resulted in 23 lakh new jobs as per the Centre's capital-labour ratio.

In a tweet on Saturday, senior Trinamool Congress leader and state Finance minister Amit Mitra said: "Mo-Shah's negative propaganda on investment in Bengal BUSTED by 100 Bankers in Meet. Banks in Bengal lent Rs 63,000 Cr for investment to Medium-Sml industry, April 2020-January 2021, with State Government's support. Result: 23 lakh new jobs as per GoI capital/labour ratio. Mo-Shah bolun?"

Senior TMC leader and state Panchayats and Rural Development minister Subrata Mukherjee also criticised Modi and Shah over the same issue and condemned them for misinforming the people of Bengal.

Earlier too, Mitra had accused Shah of misinforming the masses over the Centre's financial contribution for Bengal's development claiming that the Mamata Banerjee government has spent seven times more than that of the "Modi government" in the past six years for the state's overall development. He had also taken a dig at the Prime Minister over his statement proposing a state Budget in parity with that of the Centre demanding re-establishment of Planning Commission instead of the "toothless" Niti Aayog that only "acts as a think tank like that of America's National Bureau of Economics".



