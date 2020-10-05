Militants attack security forces in Srinagar, two CRPF personnel injured

Srinagar: Two CRPF personnel were injured as militants attacked a security forces party in Nowgam area of the city here on Monday, police said.



Militants opened fire near Kandizal Bridge in Nowgam area of Srinagar this afternoon, a police official said.



He said two CRPF personnel were injured in the firing.



The injured have been shifted to the Army's 92 base hospital here, the official said, adding, further details are awaited.

