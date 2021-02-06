Militants attack security forces, CRPF personnel injured J-K's Chanapora

Srinagar: Militants attacked a security forces team in Chanapora area of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, injuring a CRPF personnel, an official of the paramilitary force said.



Militants opened fire at the road opening party (ROP) of the CRPF's 29th battalion at Chanapora locality here, CRPF PRO O P Tiwari said.

He said constable Manoj Kumar Yadav received injury in his foot during the attack.

The injured constable has been taken to a hospital. The area has been cordoned off and a search have been launched to nab the attackers, he said.

Further details are being ascertained, Tiwari said.