Top
Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > Militants attack security forces, CRPF personnel injured J-Ks Chanapora

Militants attack security forces, CRPF personnel injured J-K's Chanapora

Militants attack security forces, CRPF personnel injured J-Ks Chanapora
X

Srinagar: Militants attacked a security forces team in Chanapora area of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, injuring a CRPF personnel, an official of the paramilitary force said.

Militants opened fire at the road opening party (ROP) of the CRPF's 29th battalion at Chanapora locality here, CRPF PRO O P Tiwari said.

He said constable Manoj Kumar Yadav received injury in his foot during the attack.

The injured constable has been taken to a hospital. The area has been cordoned off and a search have been launched to nab the attackers, he said.

Further details are being ascertained, Tiwari said.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X
X