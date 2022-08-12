Millennium Post
Migrant worker shot dead in J-K's Bandipora

BY PTI12 Aug 2022 6:45 AM GMT
Srinagar: A migrant worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said on Friday.

The attack took place around midnight, they said.

"During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora," the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

The police said Amrez was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries.


