Migrant worker shot dead in J-K's Bandipora
Srinagar: A migrant worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said on Friday.
The attack took place around midnight, they said.
"During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora," the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.
The police said Amrez was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries.
