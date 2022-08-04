Migrant labourer killed, two others injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama
Srinagar: A migrant labourer was killed and two others injured in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, police said.
"Terrorists hurled grenade on outside labourers at Gadoora area of #Pulwama. In this terror incident, one labourer died and two others were injured. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
Militants had stepped up attacks on non-local labourers earlier this year but there was a halt in such targeted killings for the past nearly two months.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Second survey shows Liz Truss ahead of Rishi Sunak in UK PM race4 Aug 2022 6:36 PM GMT
US Senate backs NATO bid of Finland, Sweden in rebuke to Russia4 Aug 2022 6:35 PM GMT
'Spectrum allocation by Aug 12'4 Aug 2022 5:36 PM GMT
Markets snaps 6-day rally ahead of RBI's decision on key rates4 Aug 2022 5:35 PM GMT
GatiShakti's Network Planning Group suggests three railway projects4 Aug 2022 5:35 PM GMT