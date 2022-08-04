Millennium Post
Migrant labourer killed, two others injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

BY PTI4 Aug 2022 4:44 PM GMT
Srinagar: A migrant labourer was killed and two others injured in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, police said.

"Terrorists hurled grenade on outside labourers at Gadoora area of #Pulwama. In this terror incident, one labourer died and two others were injured. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Militants had stepped up attacks on non-local labourers earlier this year but there was a halt in such targeted killings for the past nearly two months.

PTI

