MHA to provide 'Y' Category security to Bollywood actor Kangna Ranaut ahead of her Mumbai visit

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs to provide national award-winning actor and 'Padma Shri' Kangna Ranaut with 'Y' Category security, a ministry source confirmed to the Millennium Post on Monday.



However, MHA has not issued any communique yet. The Bollywood actor was recently threatened by Shiv Sena leaders after she compared Mumbai with 'PoK' and 'Taliban' early this week.

The important move by the centre comes ahead of her visit to Mumbai on September 9, sources said.

Earlier this day, the Himachal Pradesh government also assured to provide full security to the actor and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday evening that "Kangana is the daughter of Himachal Pradesh and a celebrity too. We must give her security. I have told the Director-General of police Sanjay Kundu to take steps accordingly."

Y category is the third level of security and has a security detail of 11 personnel, including 1 or 2 commandos and police personnel. The Y category encompasses two personal security officers (PSOs) and the X category, one PSO.