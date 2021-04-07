Mayawati urges people, governments to pay heed to COVID-19 guidelines

Lucknow: Inaction towards COVID-19 guideline violation in poll rallies is worrying, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said on Wednesday, urging people and governments to take the surge in the infections very seriously.



"The central and the state governments as well as the public should take the increase in coronavirus cases in the country very seriously. But inaction towards violation of COVID protocol, especially in election rallies and road shows, is a matter of grave concern. It needs appropriate attention," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

The number of new coronavirus cases in India has hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.15 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the nationwide COVID-19 infection tally to 1,28,01,785.