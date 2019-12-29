Mayawati suspends BSP MLA for supporting CAA
Bhopal: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday suspended party MLA Rama Bai for supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Mayawati has been strongly criticising the new law, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who came to India before December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
Rama Bai, who represents Patheriya Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, on Saturday evening supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at a function held in her constituency where Union minister Prahlad Patel was present.
Taking strong note of it, Mayawati, in a tweet on Sunday said, "The BSP is a disciplined party and it takes prompt action against its MP and MLAs who break discipline."
"Taking this into account, the party suspends Madhya Pradesh's Patheriya MLA Rama Bai Parihar for supporting CAA.
She has been banned from taking part in the party functions," the BSP supremo tweeted in Hindi.
The MLA could not be contacted for her comments.
After Rama Bai supported the new law during a function in Patheriya on Saturday evening, Union minister Prahlad Patel, who was present at the event, lauded her.
The BSP earlier dubbed the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act as "unconstitutional" and voted against it in Parliament.
It also urged the President to withdraw the new law.
(Image from NDTV.com)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Australia pacer Siddle retires from international cricket29 Dec 2019 9:24 AM GMT
I want to act in a movie after I retire: Ronaldo29 Dec 2019 9:19 AM GMT
Cannot put a timeline when I will get fit: Bhuvneshwar29 Dec 2019 9:13 AM GMT
Biopic on Malala Yousafzai to hit the screens on January29 Dec 2019 9:11 AM GMT
Zac Efron hospitalised in Australia after getting an...29 Dec 2019 9:09 AM GMT