Mayawati seeks probe into custodial death of youth in Kasganj

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Thursday sought a high level inquiry into the "shameful" death of a youth in police custody in Kasganj district, and slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for its alleged failure to prevent custodial deaths.



A youth called for questioning at Kasganj police station in a kidnapping case died in custody on Tuesday, with his family members alleging that he was killed by police personnel.

However, the police claimed that Altaf, 22, had strangulated himself using a string from his jacket hood in the washroom of the police lock-up .Five policemen have been suspended for negligence in the wake of the incident.

In a tweet in Hindi, the BSP president said, "Death of another youth in police custody in Kasganj is very sad and shameful. The government should give strict punishment to the culprits by conducting a high level inquiry into the incident and also help the victim's family."

"It is a matter of great concern that the Uttar Pradesh government is proving to be a failure in preventing deaths in custody," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

The opposition Samajwadi Party has also demanded a judicial probe into the matter.