Mayawati first to accept Amit Shah's challenge for public debate on CAA

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah dared opposition leaders for a public discussion on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, BSP supremo Mayawati Wednesday said her party accepts his challenge for a debate "at any forum and at any place."

"The government, disturbed by protests against the controversial CAA/NRC/NPR, by the entire country, especially the youth and women, has challenged the Opposition to debate on the matter. The BSP accepts the challenge to debate on it at any forum and at any place," Mayawati tweeted.

Addressing a rally in Lucknow, Shah had maintained that the government won't step back on the amended citizenship law, challenging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Mayawati for a discussion on the Act "in a public forum".

Asserting that the law has nothing against the citizens of the country, Shah hit out at the opposition parties for spreading "lies" about the CAA. "There is no provision of taking anyone's citizenship in CAA. Canards being spread against CAA by Congress, SP, BSP, TMC," the Home Minister added.

