Man Seen Pointing Gun At Delhi Cop Last Week Arrested From UP
New Delhi: The man who was seen pointing a gun at a policeman in Delhi last Monday during the clashes that took place in northeast Delhi has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh. 46 people were killed and hundreds injured in last week's unprecedented violence in multiple areas in northeast Delhi over the citizenship law or CAA.
In a video from Jaffrabad area, the man in red shirt, holding a gun, was seen confronting an unarmed Delhi Police officer, intimidating him and forcing him to back away with his hands raised before firing repeatedly into the air.
(Inputs from ndtv.com)
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Family of four found dead in Goa apartment3 March 2020 10:22 AM GMT
Coronavirus: Visas Issued To Citizens Of 4 Nations By March...3 March 2020 10:18 AM GMT
Curfew relaxed for 3 hours in some areas of Meghalaya3 March 2020 10:00 AM GMT
All B''deshis living in Bengal are Indian citizens: Mamata3 March 2020 9:41 AM GMT
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reviews relief operations in...3 March 2020 9:38 AM GMT