Man Seen Pointing Gun At Delhi Cop Last Week Arrested From UP

New Delhi: The man who was seen pointing a gun at a policeman in Delhi last Monday during the clashes that took place in northeast Delhi has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh. 46 people were killed and hundreds injured in last week's unprecedented violence in multiple areas in northeast Delhi over the citizenship law or CAA.

In a video from Jaffrabad area, the man in red shirt, holding a gun, was seen confronting an unarmed Delhi Police officer, intimidating him and forcing him to back away with his hands raised before firing repeatedly into the air.

(Inputs from ndtv.com)