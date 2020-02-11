Mamata congratulates Kejriwal, says only those who deliver on promises are rewarded

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who appeared to be heading back to power in Delhi with a thumping majority.



Banerjee, who is also the TMC boss, said leaders playing on faith and divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded.

"Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal as #DelhiResults show @AamAadmiParty all set to win #DelhiElection2020 with a thumping majority yet again. Leaders playing on faith through hate speech & divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded," she tweeted.

Earlier, while talking to reporters in Bankura district, Banerjee had said that people in Delhi have rejected BJP's policies and that "it was a victory of democracy".

The AAP is set to retain power for a third term in the national capital, with the party leading in 57 of the 70 seats, and the BJP ahead in 13, according to the latest Election Commission figures.

