Mamata calls for X-Mas cheer, cautions on Omicron

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cautioned people on the rising graph of Covid infections, underlining that the new Omicron variant spreads faster, while inaugurating Kolkata Christmas Festival at Allen Park on Monday.



Banerjee also called for unity among people of all faith to forge a strong India while asking one and all to spread Christmas cheer and encouraging replication of the festival's celebrations for which Kolkata is well-known, in other towns of the state with historic churches.

The Chief Minister will be offering prayers at the Kamakhya Temple at Guwahati on Tuesday. She is scheduled to leave Kolkata on Tuesday morning and is scheduled to return in the evening itself after offering her prayers.

Addressing the gathering, Banerjee said: "We have to be cautious amid (the spread of) this Omicron variant. It spreads faster. I will request all those who have returned to the country and tested positive to keep themselves isolated."

She added: "Do not neglect Covid protocols. Wear masks and wash your hands."

She thanked Covid warriors and condoled the death of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, government officials and policemen, who died due to Covid. "It is a great loss. We have lost so many people from all walks of life to Covid-19. I pray for their departed souls and extend my condolences to their families," she said.

West Bengal reported 414 new cases on Monday with Kolkata accounting for 145, but has as yet reported only one Omicron positive case. Two more suspected cases who have flown in from Ireland and UK are being tested for the new fast-spreading variant.

Banerjee cautioned that "when around 300 people fly in a flight and a few are infected, chain of infections may happen."

The state which has a strong Christian population of over 7 lakh, including both Bengali Christians and Anglo-Indians, with members of all communities chipping in for the Christmas and New Year festivities, usually sees large numbers of visitors flying into the city during this period.

Asking people of all faith to remain united, she added: "We have to remain united. We love all religions, castes, community and creeds... We must remember that our country will be strong only if our unity is strong."

She said people from different religions and cultures live in Bengal in peace and harmony. "We do not hate anyone and love all people coming from different communities and backgrounds. We observe the religious festivals of all the communities. Festivals are for all while religions are personal," she added.

Banerjee thanked the Jesuit Fathers for providing excellent education through their schools, colleges and universities. "The Fathers do social service with a smiling face. As they are always smiling, they can face the challenges of the world bravely and courageously," she added.

Indranil Sen, Minister of State for Tourism, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, Home Secretary BP Gopalika, Commissioner of Police Soumen Mitra, Tourism Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, Trinamool Congress state president Subrata Bakshi, and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien were present at the inaugural function along with the Archbishop of Kolkata. Sen sang two songs.

Allen Park and Park Street as well as many other areas of Kolkata usually sport Christmas decorations, lighting and nativity representations in public places, drawing popular participation in the festivities.

The state government has relaxed the night curfew from December 24 to January 1.