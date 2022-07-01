Making me CM is masterstroke of Fadnavis: Eknath Shinde
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said his elevation to the top post is due to the masterstroke by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.
People thought that the BJP was desperate for power. But truly, this is a masterstroke by Devendra ji. To hand over power to another person despite having larger numbers (of MLAs) requires a big heart.
With his decision, people of the state and the country got to see a new example of this large heartedness, Shinde said after he and Fadnavis were sworn in as CM and Deputy CM respectively at Raj Bhavan Thursday evening.
The party with the most numbers has the claim to the chief minister's post. But in this case, I would like to thank PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, J P Nadda and specially Devendra Fadnavis, who showed a big heart and gave this chance to a Shiv Sainik, Shinde told a TV channel.
Shinde said the previous stint of Fadnavis as chief minister will come in handy as he leads the state.
Fadnavis joined this ministry due to the directives of his (party) seniors. I am happy for this because his experience will come in handy in speeding up developmental works in the state, Shinde said. PTI VT
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Friends' co-creator Marta Kauffman speaks on show's lack of diversity1 July 2022 6:19 AM GMT
Andrew Scott, Claire Foy join Andrew Haigh's next directorial...1 July 2022 6:15 AM GMT
Arjun Kapoor says he was destined to do 'Ek Villain Returns'1 July 2022 6:10 AM GMT
Govt slaps tax on petrol, diesel exports; imposes windfall tax on...1 July 2022 5:47 AM GMT
SC to hear on July 11 plea of Shiv Sena seeking suspension of CM,...1 July 2022 5:45 AM GMT