Maharashtra records highest single-day spike of 2,940 Covid-19 cases
Even as India's coronavirus cases continue to rise, the country is opening up its economy and taking steps to return to normalcy. Air travel will reopen on 383 routes across the country from May 25 after a two-moth gap with a set of norms for airlines and guidelines for passengers that outline how air travel is set to change in India in the aftermath of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.
The number of officially recorded cases of the novel coronavirus has doubled in one month, according to an AFP tally based on official sources. Infections now top five million, with surges in particular in countries in Latin America. The pandemic has killed 329,799 people worldwide, according to an AFP tally.
Here are the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic from India and the world:
Nine Covid-19 patients recover in Goa, two new cases found
Nine coronavirus patients, detected in a fresh spurt of cases in Goa this month, recovered on Friday while two new patients were found, a senior official said.
Thus the total number of cases went up to 54 but that of active cases came down to 38, said state Health Secretary Nila Mohanan.
Maharashtra Covid-19 tally 44582 after highest daily spike of 2940 cases; death toll reaches 1517.
