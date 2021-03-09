Maha: Thane records 610 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Thane: With the addition of 610 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,70,455,an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

Four more persons also died of the viral infection, pushing the toll in the district to 6,306, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.33 per cent.

So far, 2,56,869 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 94.97 per cent.

There are 7,280 active COVID-19 cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 46,354,while the death toll is 1,205, another official said.