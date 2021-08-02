Maha: Thane logs 290 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Thane: With the addition of 290 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 5,45,051, an official said on Monday.



These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The virus claimed the lives of five more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 11,039, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.02 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,33,377, while the death toll has reached 3,202, another official said.