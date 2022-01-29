Maha: Thane district sees 1,079 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Thane: Thane district of Maharashtra reported 1,079 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection count to 6,99,961, while the death of eight patients pushed to toll to 11,759, an official said on Saturday.



These cases and fatalities were reported on Friday, he said.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,61,552 and the death toll at 3,369, another official said.