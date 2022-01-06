Maha reports 36,265 COVID-19 cases, active case tally reaches 1.14 lakh

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 36,265 new coronavirus infections including 79 cases of the Omicron variant, the state health department said.

Thirteen fatalities due to the pandemic were also reported in the state since previous evening.

The active cases in the state stood at 1,14,847.

The case fatality rate in the state is 2.08 per cent. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 20,181 new cases were reported in Mumbai alone.

As many as 8,907 patients were discharged, taking the tally of those recovered in the state so far to 65,33,154. The recovery rate in the state is 96.17 per cent.

Currently 5,85,758 people are in home quarantine and 1368 people are in institutional quarantine.