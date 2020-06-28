Maha lockdown: Uddhav says curbs will continue after June 30

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the lockdown curbs in the state will continue beyond June 30.



In a televised address, Thackeray ruled out easing the restrictions, adding the state still faces coronavirus threat.

"Will lockdown be lifted after June 30? The clear answer is no," Thackeray tweeted later.

The unlock process, dubbed Mission Begin Again by the state government, is being gradually implemented to put the economy back on track, Thackeray said in his address.

Thackeray said there will be some restrictions in the state after June 30 but more relaxations will be offered gradually.

"The state has now started the unlock process under the Mission Begin Again. There will be some restrictions even after June 30, but eventually more and more relaxations will be offered to the people," he said.

"The relaxations will be offered on case to case basis. For example, passenger transportation will continue to have some restrictions but some local services will be resumed or allowed to function, said a senior official from the CM's office.

Thackeray emphasised on maintaining stringent discipline as COVID-19 cases are still being reported in large numbers.

"Even if I am not using the term lockdown, do not misunderstand and lower your guard. In fact, we need to show more stringent discipline," he said.

The crisis is not yet over, the chief minister said.

"We can't leave this war halfway in this final phase.

I am sure that you will continue to cooperate with the government to ensure that lockdown is not reimposed, he said.

"Mission Begin Again may result in more (coronavirus) cases, but the number of tests have also increased," Thackeray said.

We are focusing on restarting education as this is more important than reopening schools, he said.

Monsoon has started and we have already started meetings to address issues related to heavy rains and diseases, Thackeray said. Rainy days may result in diseases and we have to take precautions by keeping our surroundings clean and ensure that stagnant water is not collecting anywhere," he added.

He also requested senior private physicians to resume their practice to share burden of state health machinery.

"There is no shortage of PPE kits and N95 masks.

Please reach out to the government if there is any shortage in medical supplies. Maharashtra needs your experience right now, he said.