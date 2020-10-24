Maha BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tests COVID-19 positive

Mumbai: Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said he has tested coronavirus positive.

The BJP leader shared the information on his Twitter handle.

"I have been working every single daysince the lockdown, but now it seems that God wantsme to stop for a while and take a break! I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors," he said.

"Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get COVID-19 tests done. Take care, everyone!," the former Maharashtra chief minister added in the tweet.



