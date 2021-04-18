Maha: 5,275 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 36 more deaths

Thane: Thane has added 5,275 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 4,11,368, an official said on Sunday.



These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

Thirty six more people also succumbed to the viral infection, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,900.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.68 per cent, he said.

The number of active cases and recovered patients was not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 65,847 and the death toll at 1,301, another official said.